Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $22.42 on Friday, hitting $883.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The company has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $426.41 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $853.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

