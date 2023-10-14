Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.54 and last traded at C$17.61. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.88.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.