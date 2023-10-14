Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 953,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 506,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,771. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 563.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.