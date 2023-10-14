Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) & Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Builders FirstSource and Kingspan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 4 10 0 2.71 Kingspan Group 2 6 1 0 1.89

Profitability

Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus target price of $147.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 10.04% 45.73% 20.24% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Kingspan Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $18.53 billion 0.78 $2.75 billion $12.91 9.01 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 125.03

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Kingspan Group. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Kingspan Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; products turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

