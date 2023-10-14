Bull Street Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.91. 614,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

