Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BND stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 5,570,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,064. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

