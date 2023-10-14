Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 93,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,366,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

