Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

