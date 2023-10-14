Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 1,643,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

