Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,080. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

