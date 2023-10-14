Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 1.6 %

BFRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 50,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

