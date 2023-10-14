Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 1.6 %
BFRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 50,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,408. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.
In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
