C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.63

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.63 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.90 ($0.19). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 16.08 ($0.20), with a volume of 9,396 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

About C4X Discovery

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of £39.79 million, a PE ratio of -525.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.44.

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.