Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,710,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 125,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $452,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $200,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,342,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

