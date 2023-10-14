Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.26

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.26 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.62). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.61), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares traded.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.30.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

