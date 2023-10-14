Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.3 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPXWF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

