Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 1.3% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.