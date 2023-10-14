CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 10,746 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $138.12. 655,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

