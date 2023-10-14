CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 5,871 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 221.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $645.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.89.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

