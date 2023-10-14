CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 8,804 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 1,235,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.72%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

