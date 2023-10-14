CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 15,546 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,169,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

