CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 764,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,089. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

