CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.71. The stock had a trading volume of 661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

