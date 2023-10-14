CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 2,647,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.04.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald's news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

