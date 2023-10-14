CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 1,237,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.