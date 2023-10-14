CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 526,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.56%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

