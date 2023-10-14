CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $11 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 1,958,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
