CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,573 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $69.76. 808,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

