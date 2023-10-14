CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 213.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,362 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,588,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,066,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after buying an additional 1,672,793 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. Compass Point upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,611,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,397. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

