CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $9,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.