CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 666,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

