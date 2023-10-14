CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.75. 2,220,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,127. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

