CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.84. 314,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,531. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.72 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

