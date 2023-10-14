Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

