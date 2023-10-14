Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.87

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.87 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.53). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 9,984 shares.

Celtic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.86.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

