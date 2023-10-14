Centurion (CNT) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Centurion has a market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $32.83 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.81756368 USD and is down -49.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

