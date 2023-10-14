Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 135.6% in September

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Chanson International Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CHSN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Chanson International has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

