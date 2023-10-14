Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 9.0 %

Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,152. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

