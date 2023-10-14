CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.94

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as high as C$15.73. CI Financial shares last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 363,985 shares.

CIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$776.08 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director David P. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

