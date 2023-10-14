Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

C traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 32,091,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,401,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.