Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $121.63. 2,558,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

