Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $483.84

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.84 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 483 ($5.91). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 30,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cohort Stock Up 1.5 %

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. The company has a market cap of £206.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,778.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 9.15 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Walther bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,242.35). Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

