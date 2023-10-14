Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. 1,841,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,538. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.