Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

MGDDY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 179,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

