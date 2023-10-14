Comparing ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -8,526.32% -41.29% -37.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $27.99 million 1.42 N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $4.82 million 50.40 -$472.05 million ($1.81) -0.59

This table compares ARB IOT Group and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARB IOT Group and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 4 5 0 0 1.56

ARB IOT Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.80%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than TuSimple.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats TuSimple on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

