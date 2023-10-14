Comparing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 1 0 1 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.95%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Great Ajax.

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Global Net Lease pays out -320.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out -42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $376.72 million 2.25 $12.02 million ($0.44) -18.41 Great Ajax -$18.95 million -8.13 -$15.01 million ($1.87) -3.49

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -6.62% -1.75% -0.62% Great Ajax -134.34% 1.72% 0.35%

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

