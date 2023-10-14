Comparing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Extendicare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.15 -$6.52 million ($0.31) -18.84 Extendicare N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -17.45

Extendicare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extendicare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Extendicare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InnovAge and Extendicare, as reported by MarketBeat.

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Extendicare has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.66%. Given Extendicare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extendicare is more favorable than InnovAge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Extendicare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Extendicare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% Extendicare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extendicare beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties. It operates LTC homes and retirement communities, as well as home health care operations under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Partner Network brands. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Markham, Canada.

