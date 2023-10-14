Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Compound has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $325.20 million and $15.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $41.13 or 0.00152930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003949 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,003 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,906,903.9023035 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.59705025 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $17,256,364.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.