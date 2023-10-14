Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

