Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) vs. Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Critical Survey

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellium has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Constellium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum -4.49% -14.43% -3.91% Constellium 2.64% 28.20% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Century Aluminum and Constellium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Aluminum and Constellium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 1 1 0 0 1.50 Constellium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Constellium has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Century Aluminum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Aluminum and Constellium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $2.78 billion 0.22 -$14.10 million ($1.16) -5.61 Constellium $7.77 billion 0.31 $317.13 million $1.47 11.32

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than Century Aluminum. Century Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellium beats Century Aluminum on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded products and technologically advanced structures for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. Constellium SE was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

