Contrasting GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) & ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GT Biopharma and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

GT Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,272.55%. ProMIS Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.43%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -144.90% -100.05% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -449.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GT Biopharma and ProMIS Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$20.88 million ($0.46) -0.55 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 1,587.12 -$18.06 million ($2.60) -0.71

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GT Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

